NDA Government Approves Massive Infrastructure Projects

The BJP-led NDA government has sanctioned infrastructure projects totaling a staggering Rs 3 lakh crore within its first 100 days in office. Significant among these are initiatives to link 25,000 unconnected villages to road networks and the construction of a mega port at Wadhawan in Maharashtra.

In addition to infrastructure development, the government has focused on agricultural reforms, including raising the minimum support price (MSP) for Kharif crops, removing the minimum export price (MEP) on onions and basmati rice, and increasing duties on the import of crude palm, soybean, and sunflower oils.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who assumed office for the third consecutive term on June 9, has emphasized policy stability while showing flexibility to adopt changes when needed, such as the 140 amendments made to the Goods and Services Tax. The government's focus extends to strengthening India's road network, approving new railway projects, and launching the Agrisure fund to support the agricultural sector.

