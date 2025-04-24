Left Menu

Japanese Investors Shift Gears: A Return to Overseas Bonds

Japanese investors returned to overseas bond purchasing the week of April 19, breaking a six-week selling spree. Amid concerns about U.S. trade tariffs and the bond market slump, they acquired a net 223.7 billion yen in foreign bonds. This move follows increased interest in Japanese bonds by overseas investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 11:42 IST
Japanese Investors Shift Gears: A Return to Overseas Bonds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a noteworthy reversal, Japanese investors emerged as net buyers of overseas bonds during the week ending April 19, marking their first such action since late February. This shift follows a six-week period during which these investors had predominantly offloaded overseas bonds amid broader apprehensions about U.S. economic policy and trade tariffs.

Data from Japan's Ministry of Finance highlights a net purchase of 223.7 billion yen in long-term foreign bonds, equating to approximately $1.57 billion. The renewed interest comes as U.S. Treasury yields surged, prompted by a significant sell-off and hedge funds divesting from leveraged basis trades, while overseas investors appeared to be deterred by escalating trade tensions.

Japanese investors, who are the most significant holders of U.S. Treasuries, holding around $1.13 trillion, have also shown interest in foreign equities. Meanwhile, global investors are channeling funds into Japan, drawn by its perceived stability and the Bank of Japan's potential postponement of interest rate hikes, leading to substantial investments into Japanese bonds and equities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025