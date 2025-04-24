Delhi Police Cracks Down on Major Drug Syndicate, Arrests Key Operative

The Delhi Police Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has successfully dismantled a significant drug syndicate, according to reports on Thursday. This operation led to the arrest of a key operative and the seizure of heroin valued at over Rs 50 lakh in the illicit market.

The investigation commenced with the arrest of an individual named Imran, also known as Chaddi and Mota, in Kabir Nagar on April 4. Imran was apprehended while attempting to distribute 315 grams of heroin from a vehicle.

A case under Sections 21 and 25 of the NDPS Act has been filed at the Police Station Crime Branch. Through interrogation, Imran revealed that the heroin supplier was Suraj, also referred to as Raja or Thakur, residing in New Usmanpur.

Building on this information, the Crime Branch swiftly apprehended Suraj Raja on April 21 near the Shastri Park flyover in Delhi. Found in possession of 97 grams of heroin on his motorcycle at the time of arrest, Suraj has a history of criminal activities, including robbery and snatching.

Authorities are diligently following all leads to expose additional individuals and networks involved in the drug supply chain. The Delhi Police has called on citizens to provide information related to drug trafficking to bolster the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan's efforts to create a drug-free society.

