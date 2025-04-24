Bribery Charges: Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in Indicted

Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in has been indicted on charges of bribery, with allegations focused on his son-in-law's employment during his presidency. Prosecutors claim Moon received financial benefits from Lee Sang-jik, founder of Eastar Jet, via payments to his then-son-in-law.

Moon joins the ranks of previous South Korean leaders who have encountered legal troubles after their terms in office. His indictment surfaces amid the run-up to South Korea's next presidential election, where the liberal camp seeks to reclaim the presidency.

Despite accusations, there is no evidence of Moon offering political favours to Lee. Nonetheless, the controversy adds another layer to South Korea's history of political scandals, which notably includes former leader Park Geun-hye's removal from office.

