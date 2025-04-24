Left Menu

Bribery Charges: Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in Indicted

Former President Moon Jae-in of South Korea has been indicted on bribery charges. Allegations involve Moon's son-in-law receiving a lucrative no-show job during Moon's presidency, linked to Lee Sang-jik, founder of a budget airline. This adds Moon to the list of South Korean leaders facing post-term legal issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 24-04-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 11:41 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in has been indicted on charges of bribery, with allegations focused on his son-in-law's employment during his presidency. Prosecutors claim Moon received financial benefits from Lee Sang-jik, founder of Eastar Jet, via payments to his then-son-in-law.

Moon joins the ranks of previous South Korean leaders who have encountered legal troubles after their terms in office. His indictment surfaces amid the run-up to South Korea's next presidential election, where the liberal camp seeks to reclaim the presidency.

Despite accusations, there is no evidence of Moon offering political favours to Lee. Nonetheless, the controversy adds another layer to South Korea's history of political scandals, which notably includes former leader Park Geun-hye's removal from office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

