Tragic Collision on NH-52: Six Killed, Three Injured in Bundi District
Six individuals from Madhya Pradesh were killed and three others injured when a speeding truck hit their van in Rajasthan's Bundi district. The victims were from the Banjara community. A case has been lodged against the truck driver, who is still at large.
In a tragic incident, six individuals from Madhya Pradesh lost their lives, and three others sustained injuries when their van was struck by a speeding truck on NH-52 near the Bundi tunnel in Rajasthan's Bundi district, police reported.
The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem examinations. A case has been lodged against the truck driver under relevant sections, but the truck remains untraced.
The accident occurred around 5:00 am on Sunday. The nine occupants of the ECO van, aged between 16 and 40 years, were en route to Khatu Shyam in Rajasthan's Sikar. The deceased were identified as Madan Nayak, Mangilal Nayak, Mahesh Nayak, Rajesh, Bhura, and Punam. The injured are Manoj Nayak, Aniket Nayak, and Pradeep Nayak.
