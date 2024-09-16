Left Menu

BMW Unveils 'Retail.NEXT' Initiative to Combine Multiple Brands Under One Roof in India

BMW has launched an initiative called Retail.NEXT in India, allowing dealers to sell products from BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad under a single roof. BMW Group India and its dealers will invest Rs 365.6 crore over 36 months across 33 cities to implement this project, enhancing customer experience through 'phygital' innovations.

Updated: 16-09-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 12:54 IST
German luxury car maker BMW has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative named Retail.NEXT in India, aimed at revolutionizing vehicle sales by allowing dealers to sell BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad products under a single roof.

In a major investment, BMW Group India and its dealers will collectively invest Rs 365.6 crore across 33 cities over the next 36 months to bring this ambitious project to life, according to an official statement from the company.

The initiative, which plans to transform customer engagement through 'phygital' (physical and digital) innovations, was celebrated with the opening of Bird Automotive's new showroom in Gurugram. BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah commended the dealer partners for their unwavering dedication and significant investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

