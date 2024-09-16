BMW Unveils 'Retail.NEXT' Initiative to Combine Multiple Brands Under One Roof in India

German luxury car maker BMW has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative named Retail.NEXT in India, aimed at revolutionizing vehicle sales by allowing dealers to sell BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad products under a single roof.

In a major investment, BMW Group India and its dealers will collectively invest Rs 365.6 crore across 33 cities over the next 36 months to bring this ambitious project to life, according to an official statement from the company.

The initiative, which plans to transform customer engagement through 'phygital' (physical and digital) innovations, was celebrated with the opening of Bird Automotive's new showroom in Gurugram. BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah commended the dealer partners for their unwavering dedication and significant investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)