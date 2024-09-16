Goods Train Derails Near Bhopal, Disrupts Traffic
Three wagons of a goods train derailed between Misrod and Mandideep stations near Bhopal. The incident disrupted traffic under the West Central Railway's jurisdiction. Senior officials are on-site, and efforts are underway to restore the route. Further details are awaited.
Three wagons of a goods train derailed between Misrod and Mandideep stations near Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday, an official reported.
The incident occurred at 12:45 PM under the jurisdiction of West Central Railway, causing traffic disruption on one line. Restoration efforts are currently in progress.
Senior officials have reached the site, and further details are awaited, the official added.
