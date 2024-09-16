Goods Train Derails Near Bhopal, Disrupts Traffic

Left Menu

Three wagons of a goods train derailed between Misrod and Mandideep stations near Bhopal. The incident disrupted traffic under the West Central Railway's jurisdiction. Senior officials are on-site, and efforts are underway to restore the route. Further details are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 16-09-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 15:13 IST
Three wagons of a goods train derailed between Misrod and Mandideep stations near Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday, an official reported.

The incident occurred at 12:45 PM under the jurisdiction of West Central Railway, causing traffic disruption on one line. Restoration efforts are currently in progress.

Senior officials have reached the site, and further details are awaited, the official added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

