Tragic Loss of Railway Track Maintainer Sparks Safety Concerns

The Howrah-Ahmedabad Express tragically struck and killed a track maintainer in the Chakradharpur rail division of the South Eastern Railway Zone on Monday morning, as confirmed by a railway spokesperson.

Dhaneshwar Mehto, 54, was a key worker responsible for track maintenance. He was found dead near Manoharpur station at around 8:30 am, according to loco pilot reports to the station master, stated Chand Mohammed, Working President of the All India Railway Trackmaintainers Union (AIRTU). Railway union leaders have long demanded the 'Rakshak' safety device for workers, placing blame on the railway administration for the incident.

'Rakshak' is a GPS-based alert system designed to warn track workers of an approaching train. Union officials, including Mohammed, criticized the railway administration for failing to deliver on promises to issue the device to all workers. While the Railways claim that many workers have received the device, Kantaraju AV, National General Secretary of AIRTU, noted that it has not yet been distributed across 65 out of 68 rail divisions.

