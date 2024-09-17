Left Menu

US Stock Market Poised for Gains Amid Fed Rate Cut Expectations

The Fed’s rate-cutting cycle, anticipated to kick off soon, could heavily influence the performance of stocks, bonds, and the dollar, hinging on the health of the U.S. economy. Historical data shows varied market responses based on recessionary conditions. Investor focus remains on the Fed's ability to avert an economic downturn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 04:25 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 04:25 IST
US Stock Market Poised for Gains Amid Fed Rate Cut Expectations

The Federal Reserve is poised to start a series of rate cuts, potentially shaping the future performance of stocks, bonds, and the dollar, with the U.S. economy's health being a decisive factor. Markets foresee 250 basis points of easing by 2025, as indicated by LSEG data.

Stocks have historically shown mixed results following the initial rate cuts of a cycle, contingent on whether the economy was in a recession. For instance, the S&P 500 marked an average decline of 4% during recessionary periods but surged 14% when cuts were made in non-recessionary times, based on data from Evercore ISI.

Similarly, U.S. Treasuries and the dollar exhibit different performances during economic downturns. Treasury yields typically fall with rate reductions, making bonds a secure investment during uncertainty, while the dollar's strength varies depending on the extent of Fed cuts and international economic comparisons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024