US Stock Market Poised for Gains Amid Fed Rate Cut Expectations

The Federal Reserve is poised to start a series of rate cuts, potentially shaping the future performance of stocks, bonds, and the dollar, with the U.S. economy's health being a decisive factor. Markets foresee 250 basis points of easing by 2025, as indicated by LSEG data.

Stocks have historically shown mixed results following the initial rate cuts of a cycle, contingent on whether the economy was in a recession. For instance, the S&P 500 marked an average decline of 4% during recessionary periods but surged 14% when cuts were made in non-recessionary times, based on data from Evercore ISI.

Similarly, U.S. Treasuries and the dollar exhibit different performances during economic downturns. Treasury yields typically fall with rate reductions, making bonds a secure investment during uncertainty, while the dollar's strength varies depending on the extent of Fed cuts and international economic comparisons.

