US Stock Market Poised for Gains Amid Fed Rate Cut Expectations
The Fed’s rate-cutting cycle, anticipated to kick off soon, could heavily influence the performance of stocks, bonds, and the dollar, hinging on the health of the U.S. economy. Historical data shows varied market responses based on recessionary conditions. Investor focus remains on the Fed's ability to avert an economic downturn.
The Federal Reserve is poised to start a series of rate cuts, potentially shaping the future performance of stocks, bonds, and the dollar, with the U.S. economy's health being a decisive factor. Markets foresee 250 basis points of easing by 2025, as indicated by LSEG data.
Stocks have historically shown mixed results following the initial rate cuts of a cycle, contingent on whether the economy was in a recession. For instance, the S&P 500 marked an average decline of 4% during recessionary periods but surged 14% when cuts were made in non-recessionary times, based on data from Evercore ISI.
Similarly, U.S. Treasuries and the dollar exhibit different performances during economic downturns. Treasury yields typically fall with rate reductions, making bonds a secure investment during uncertainty, while the dollar's strength varies depending on the extent of Fed cuts and international economic comparisons.
(With inputs from agencies.)
