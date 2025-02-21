Left Menu

Yen Surges as Inflation Rises, Dollar Struggles Amid Trade Tensions

The yen reached a 2-1/2 month high following a jump in Japanese inflation, while the dollar faced its third consecutive weekly decline amid wavering trade policies from Donald Trump. The promise of trade deals, especially concerning China, has influenced various global currencies and market strategies.

The yen soared to a two-and-a-half-month peak on Friday, driven by a surge in Japanese inflation figures, while the dollar prepared for its third consecutive weekly slide. This comes as market participants navigate the unclear trade stances of Donald Trump's administration.

On the charts, the yen pierced through the resistance level of 150 per dollar amid signs of accelerating inflation in Japan. In the backdrop, the euro inched upwards by 0.8%, holding steady in Asia ahead of Germany's weekend election that is likely to see a conservative coalition prevail.

The dollar grappled with substantial losses as speculative traders retracted positions amid Trump's mixed signals on tariffs. Key moves include additional tariffs on Chinese goods, while plans for new steel and aluminum levies remain tentative. Meanwhile, remarks about potential Chinese trade agreements briefly bolstered the Australian and New Zealand dollars.

