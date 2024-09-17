Ahmedabad University Awarded IGBC Platinum Rating for Sustainable Initiatives

Ahmedabad University, based in the rapidly expanding city of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has been honored with the Indian Green Building Council's (IGBC) prestigious 'Platinum Rating' for its outstanding commitment to sustainability and climate action. The university campus, an urban sanctuary of biodiversity, hosts numerous species of birds, butterflies, and other wildlife.

Notably, the 'Platinum Rating' is the highest accolade from the IGBC, highlighting institutions that exemplify exceptional sustainability standards. This recognition underscores Ahmedabad University's initiatives, which focus on reducing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, along with promoting eco-friendly practices across its campus.

Ahmedabad University's green initiatives include a 615 kW rooftop solar plant generating 2.5 MW of daily power, the addition of over 800 trees since 2018, and a state-of-the-art sewage treatment plant for water recycling. The university also employs advanced rainwater harvesting techniques, significantly cutting its reliance on municipal water.

'Our vision of sustainability transcends operations, encompassing our teaching, research, and community engagement,' said Professor Pankaj Chandra, Vice Chancellor. 'The Green Building Certification with a 'Platinum Rating' solidifies our commitment to creating a sustainable and equitable world.'

The campus buildings are designed for energy efficiency, featuring double-glazed windows, insulation, LED lighting, and following ASHRAE indoor quality standards. Waste management initiatives include student-led recycling, e-waste collection, and organic waste conversion.

'Receiving the 'Platinum Rating' is an honor that underscores our dedication to environmental stewardship,' added Col Sanjay Gokhale, Registrar. This accolade coincides with the university's rise in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2024, further validating its global relevance in sustainability.

Established in 2009, Ahmedabad University is a leading private research institute offering interdisciplinary education and research-driven learning. Recognized for its excellence by various national and international bodies, the university continues to push the boundaries in education and sustainability.

