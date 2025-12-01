Revolutionizing Water Management with the Four Waters Concept

Former Vice Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority, Marri Shashidhar Reddy, extolled the Four Waters Concept on Monday, characterizing it as a more cost-effective alternative to large-scale conventional projects. Reddy highlighted its potential to revolutionize water management and agricultural productivity.

The concept, developed by the late engineer T Hanumantha Rao, hinges on the strategic use of rainwater, surface water, groundwater, and the maintenance of high soil moisture levels. Reddy emphasized its past success in Telangana and Rajasthan, resulting in enhanced water availability and increased agricultural yield.

In stark contrast to mega-projects like the Kaleshwaram Lift Project, the implementation of the Four Waters Concept has proven significantly less expensive and more effective. The Marri Channa Reddy Memorial Trust, led by Reddy, is committed to promoting this innovative approach to water management.

