Tuticorin Airport to Get Major Upgrade: New Terminal, Extended Runway by 2024

Tuticorin Airport in Tamil Nadu is set to undergo a significant upgrade, with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) investing Rs 381 crore to enhance facilities and services. The upgrade includes extending the runway for A-321 aircraft operations, constructing a new apron, terminal building, technical block cum control tower, and a new fire station.

The new terminal building, covering an area of 17,500 square metres, will accommodate 1,440 passengers during peak hours and handle 20 lakh passengers annually. The building will feature modern facilities, passenger amenities, and three aerobridges, ensuring a comfortable travel experience. The construction and commissioning of the terminal and runway extension are slated for completion by December 2024.

The project also includes the extension of the runway from 1,350 meters to 3,115 meters, a new ATC tower cum technical block, a fire station, and an extended apron for parking five Airbus-321 aircraft. Presently, the airport serves 156 passengers during peak hours and connects Chennai and Bengaluru with six daily flights. The upgrade will enhance passenger services and promote trade and tourism in the region.

