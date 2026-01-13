Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as Trump Targets Fed Chair Powell

A criminal investigation launched by the Trump administration against Fed Chair Jerome Powell provoked widespread criticism from former Fed leaders and political figures. The probe, centered on Powell's comments about a Fed building project, threatens to undermine the independence of the Federal Reserve and could impact U.S. economic stability.

13-01-2026
Fed Chair Jerome Powell

The Trump administration's decision to launch a criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has sparked backlash from former Fed heads and significant criticism from prominent members of Trump's Republican Party. Powell labeled the investigation a mere 'pretext' for Trump to gain influence over interest rates.

The probe was triggered by comments Powell made to Congress about a renovation project. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, an ally of Trump, initiated the investigation without briefing top officials like Attorney General Pam Bondi. The threat of an indictment caused a rise in long-term Treasury bond rates, signaling anxiety over the Fed's autonomy.

The independence of the Federal Reserve is considered crucial to maintaining a stable economy, free from political influence. Former Fed chairs and global central bank leaders stressed the potential negative repercussions of such governmental interference. In the political arena, Republican Senators have called the investigation a 'huge mistake', further amplifying the controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

