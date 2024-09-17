Delhi Metro's Red Line Disrupted Due to Equipment Issues

Services on the Delhi Metro's Red Line experienced disruptions on Tuesday due to overhead equipment issues between the Pulbangash and Pratap Nagar stations, according to officials.

The Red Line, which connects Rithala in Delhi to Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, faced delays as a result of these technical problems.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took to social media platform X to update commuters, stating, ''Delay in services from Pulbangash to Pratap Nagar. Normal service on all other lines.''

