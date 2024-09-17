Left Menu

Delhi Metro's Red Line Disrupted Due to Equipment Issues

Services on a section of the Delhi Metro's Red Line were disrupted on Tuesday due to overhead equipment issues between Pulbangash and Pratap Nagar stations. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) reported delays on social media, but confirmed normal service on other lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Services on the Delhi Metro's Red Line experienced disruptions on Tuesday due to overhead equipment issues between the Pulbangash and Pratap Nagar stations, according to officials.

The Red Line, which connects Rithala in Delhi to Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, faced delays as a result of these technical problems.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took to social media platform X to update commuters, stating, ''Delay in services from Pulbangash to Pratap Nagar. Normal service on all other lines.''

(With inputs from agencies.)

