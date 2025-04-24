Left Menu

Varun Dhawan: From Heartthrob to Versatile Performer in Bollywood

Celebrated Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, son of director David Dhawan, marks another birthday. Known for diverse roles in films like 'Student of the Year', 'Badlapur', and 'October', Dhawan's career reflects his evolution from a charming heartthrob to a versatile actor. His upcoming projects promise exciting performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:38 IST
VarunDhawan (Image source/Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, recognized for his charisma, celebrated his birthday on Thursday. Starting with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year', Dhawan quickly climbed the industry's ranks with notable roles in 'Main Tera Hero', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'.

Born April 24, 1987, he is the son of acclaimed director David Dhawan. Varun has consistently impressed audiences with his acting versatility across genres. As fans celebrate his birthday, it is an opportunity to revisit his remarkable performances.

Varun debuted in Bollywood with 'Student of the Year', a 2012 film that resonated with young audiences through its themes of love and friendship. Playing a wealthy bully, he showcased early promise alongside co-stars Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. The film's popularity led to a sequel in 2019.

In 'Badlapur', Dhawan demonstrated his acting range, delivering a gripping performance as Raghav, a man on a vengeful journey. The film confirmed his capability in intense roles. His character Mauji Sharma in 'Sui Dhaga' elicited praise for its earnest depiction, proving Dhawan's ability to embrace varied personas effectively.

Another pivotal work, 'October', directed by Shoojit Sircar, highlighted Dhawan's excellence, earning him critical acclaim and underscoring his continued growth as an actor. The horror-comedy 'Bhediya' also tested his versatility, garnering 13 nominations at the 68th Filmfare Awards.

Continuing his dynamic trajectory, Dhawan gears up for films like 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' and 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'. Another major project in development is 'Border 2', showcasing a star-studded cast. As Varun Dhawan continues his acting journey, fans eagerly anticipate his forthcoming roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

