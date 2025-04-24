Left Menu

Greece's Maritime Plans Stir Waves in the Aegean

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:39 IST
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greece has unveiled plans to regulate human activities like tourism, offshore drilling, and environmental protection in its maritime areas, a move that has caused tension with neighboring Turkiye. Turkiye claims that some of these plans infringe on its jurisdiction in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean seas.

The new Maritime Spatial Planning was launched after a call from the European Court of Justice for Greece to comply with EU requirements. It seeks to demarcate sea areas for sustainable use and protection, including transport, fishing, and renewable energy projects as part of a broader environmental initiative.

Despite being NATO allies, Greece and Turkiye have long-standing disputes over maritime boundaries. Turkiye has reiterated its willingness to engage in dialogue and cooperation on maritime and environmental issues. Meanwhile, Greece emphasizes that the new planning efforts are distinct from exclusive economic zone discussions and underscores the importance of maintaining dialogue with Turkiye.

