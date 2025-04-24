Tragedy in Kashmir: A Life Cut Short
Neeraj Udhwani, a chartered accountant from Dubai, was killed by terrorists while on holiday in Kashmir. His death has sparked nationwide outrage and prompted condolences from prominent leaders. Neeraj's funeral, attended by grieving family members, underscored the nation's pledge for justice and security.
- Country:
- India
Neeraj Udhwani's story was one of promise, tragically cut short by a terrorist attack while he was on holiday in Kashmir. Attending a wedding had brought him from Dubai, only to face an untimely demise in Pahalgam.
During the heart-rending funeral at Moksh Dham in Jhalana, Neeraj's elder brother Kishore Udhwani performed the final rites. Neeraj, a chartered accountant, had been killed alongside 25 others, predominantly tourists.
His death prompted condolences from Rajasthan's political figures, including the governor and chief minister, and fueled public outrage towards government security measures as expressed by mourners at the Udhwani residence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
