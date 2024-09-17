Noida International Airport Teams Up with Statiq for EV Charging
Noida International Airport has partnered with Statiq to install and manage EV charging infrastructure at its airside operations. This initiative aims to support the airport's sustainability goals by enabling the use of electric ground support equipment and vehicles, thus reducing emissions significantly. The first phase includes various levels of charging stations.
Noida International Airport (NIA) on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with Statiq to provide EV charging infrastructure at the airside.
As part of the collaboration, Statiq will set up, operate, and maintain the airside electric vehicle charging infrastructure for round-the-clock operations, the company said.
All concessionaires and airport vehicles will have access to this EV charging network, designed to support the airport's sustainability initiatives and reduce emissions across its operations.
The charging infrastructure will allow all airport partners to deploy electric ground support equipment (GSE) and other electric vehicles within the airport.
In the first phase of this partnership, Statiq will install a mix of 7.4 kW AC chargers for smaller EVs, and 120 kW and 240 kW chargers for high-powered, rapid-charging needs, it said.
