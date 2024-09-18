Kalamandir Jewellers' Suvarna Mahotsav 2.0: A Grand Success

PNN Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 18: Kalamandir Jewellers' Suvarna Mahotsav 2.0 campaign has successfully captivated the audience, drawing a significant customer turnout. Known for timeless style and elegance, the campaign ran across all Kalamandir Jewellers stores, offering unbeatable deals.

The hallmark of the event was offering up to 100% off on making charges for a range of gold and diamond jewellery. This promotion allowed customers to explore a diverse collection of over 36,000 designs that blend tradition and modernity seamlessly. The success of the campaign highlights the trust and loyalty earned by Kalamandir Jewellers as a top jewellery destination in India. Commenting on the campaign's success, Milan Shah, Director of Kalamandir Jewellers, expressed gratitude towards customers and underscored the brand's commitment to exceptional shopping experiences.

Renowned for its superior craftsmanship and exquisite designs, Kalamandir Jewellers has showrooms across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vapi, Bharuch, and Kosamba. The campaign offered exceptional savings during the festive and wedding seasons, with a vast collection encompassing bracelets, chains, rings, and more. Emphasizing transparency and quality, Kalamandir Jewellers continues to be the preferred choice for families. The brand looks forward to offering more exceptional collections and thanking its loyal customer base for their unwavering support.

