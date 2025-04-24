Tragedy in Paradise: A Family's Escape from Terror at Baisaran
Arathi Menon recounts the harrowing experience of a terror attack in Baisaran, Kashmir, where her father, N Ramachandran, was killed. Despite the chaos and trauma, Menon found solace in the kindness of strangers and managed to protect her family, including her mother, from the immediate truth.
Arathi Menon vividly recalls the horrific moment when a day meant for family leisure turned into a nightmare at Baisaran, Kashmir.
Amidst the sudden chaos, resulting in the tragic death of her father N Ramachandran, Menon's quick actions ensured the safety of her six-year-old twin sons.
She found compassion in strangers, who helped her navigate the horror, and managed to shield her mother from the devastating news until their return to Kochi.
