Tragedy in Paradise: A Family's Escape from Terror at Baisaran

Arathi Menon vividly recalls the horrific moment when a day meant for family leisure turned into a nightmare at Baisaran, Kashmir.

Amidst the sudden chaos, resulting in the tragic death of her father N Ramachandran, Menon's quick actions ensured the safety of her six-year-old twin sons.

She found compassion in strangers, who helped her navigate the horror, and managed to shield her mother from the devastating news until their return to Kochi.

