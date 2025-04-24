Bolsonaro's Health Crisis Worsens After Surgery

Concerns over former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's health have escalated following a recent gut surgery. Medical reports from DF Star Hospital indicate that his condition has taken a turn for the worse.

Bolsonaro continues to be monitored closely in the intensive care unit, where healthcare professionals are administering necessary care and preparing to conduct further tests to assess his current state.

The news of Bolsonaro's deteriorating health has garnered significant public and media attention, both within Brazil and internationally, as citizens and political figures await updates on his recovery process.

