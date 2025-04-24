Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Health Crisis Worsens After Surgery

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's health has deteriorated following gut surgery. He remains in the intensive care unit and is scheduled for further tests. Medical notes from DF Star Hospital provided this update on his worsening condition, which has attracted national and international attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:21 IST
Jair Bolsonaro

Concerns over former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's health have escalated following a recent gut surgery. Medical reports from DF Star Hospital indicate that his condition has taken a turn for the worse.

Bolsonaro continues to be monitored closely in the intensive care unit, where healthcare professionals are administering necessary care and preparing to conduct further tests to assess his current state.

The news of Bolsonaro's deteriorating health has garnered significant public and media attention, both within Brazil and internationally, as citizens and political figures await updates on his recovery process.

