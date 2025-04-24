Left Menu

Trump Urges Boeing to Strong-Arm China on Plane Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Boeing to 'default' on China for not fulfilling their purchase commitments. He cited it as an ongoing example of China's trade practices. Boeing, affected by tariffs, is now considering reselling planes originally intended for China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:20 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly called for Boeing to 'default China' over the country's failure to honor its plane purchase commitments, sparking a trade controversy. Trump's remarks were posted on Truth Social, emphasizing longstanding U.S.-China trade tensions.

The aircraft manufacturer, Boeing, is caught in a crossfire of trade wars, as it seeks alternatives to accommodate planes originally bound for China. The company is attempting to offload potentially dozens of these aircraft due to market barriers.

The situation highlights a broader friction in international trade, with Boeing recently returning a third jet to the U.S. following failed negotiations, and now looking for new buyers amid the ongoing dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

