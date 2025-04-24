Trump Urges Boeing to Strong-Arm China on Plane Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly called for Boeing to 'default China' over the country's failure to honor its plane purchase commitments, sparking a trade controversy. Trump's remarks were posted on Truth Social, emphasizing longstanding U.S.-China trade tensions.

The aircraft manufacturer, Boeing, is caught in a crossfire of trade wars, as it seeks alternatives to accommodate planes originally bound for China. The company is attempting to offload potentially dozens of these aircraft due to market barriers.

The situation highlights a broader friction in international trade, with Boeing recently returning a third jet to the U.S. following failed negotiations, and now looking for new buyers amid the ongoing dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)