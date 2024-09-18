Nawgati's Ambitious Expansion: Aiming for 5 Million Users and 20,000 Fuel Pumps by 2025

Fuel aggregator startup Nawgati announced on Wednesday its plans to increase its retail customer base to 5 million and expand its B2B services in both big and small cities by adding 20,000 fuel pumps by December 2025.

The company plans to expand its B2B platform, Aaveg, to Tier I, II, and III cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bhopal, and Jaipur. New cities in Nawgati's expansion roadmap include Latur, Ratnagiri, Varanasi, and Kharagpur, as well as regions in the Northeast.

The Aaveg platform provides fuel pump dealers with real-time insights on station operations, improving management and preventing pilferages. According to Nawgati's Co-founder and CEO Vaibhav Kaushik, the expansion will increase the user base and ensure access to real-time information on fuel availability, station services, and payment solutions. The company's consumer app, Nawgati Fueling App, boasts 1.5 million users and aims to hit 5 million by 2025. The app will also soon support additional regional languages such as Kannada, Gujarati, Tamil, and Malayalam, in addition to its current languages—Hindi, English, Marathi, and Telugu.

(With inputs from agencies.)