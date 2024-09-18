Essential Commodities to Remain Stable During Festival Season: Food Secretary

Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra emphasized that the prices of essential commodities like sugar and edible oils will remain stable, even during the upcoming festival season.

Chopra assured that despite the recent hike in customs duty aimed at supporting domestic oilseed farmers, prices will not see a significant rise. 'We have been able to maintain prices at a reasonable level for consumers,' Chopra stated at a press conference.

The government raised the basic customs duty on crude soybean oil, palm oil, and sunflower oil to 20 percent from nil, effective September 14. Chopra noted that the industry has been directed to sell 1.3 million tonnes of edible oils still in stock at zero duty. Once this stock is depleted, prices are not expected to rise drastically. He cited effective policies under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term for this price stability achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)