Cricket Spectacles: High Scores and Stellar Performances in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Karnataka emerged victorious over Jharkhand in a riveting Vijay Hazare Trophy match, with Devdutt Padikkal scoring 147, overshadowing Ishan Kishan's blitzkrieg 125. Despite Kishan's efforts, Karnataka chased down Jharkhand's formidable total of 412, clinching the win by five wickets.

In other matches, Tamil Nadu delivered a comprehensive performance, defeating Puducherry by 101 runs. With vital contributions from Pradosh Ranjan Paul and skipper Narayan Jagadeesan, Tamil Nadu reached 310 for seven, effectively containing Puducherry to 209.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala each secured wins against Rajasthan and Tripura, respectively. An impressive century by Yash Dubey guided Madhya Pradesh to a 99-run victory, while Baba Aparajith's all-round excellence powered Kerala to a 145-run triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)