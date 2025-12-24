Left Menu

Prison Bakery's Sweet Success: Baking Behind Bars

The Thane Central Prison bakery, run by inmates, saw high demand for its products during the festive season, earning Rs 9,05,487 from sales. The bakery sold thousands of cakes, largely due to orders from various prisons. The initiative aims to provide inmates with professional skills for post-release independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 24-12-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 20:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A bakery run by inmates at Thane Central Prison has experienced a surge in popularity, particularly during the festive season, an official confirmed on Wednesday.

The bakery generated Rs 9,05,487 in sales, predominantly from orders across multiple prisons, including Mumbai Central, Taloja, Byculla, and Kalyan's Adharwadi prisons. They sold 29,279 cupcakes at Rs 15 each and 2,507 half-kilo sponge cakes for Rs 186 each.

According to a jail official, the goal of the bakery is to help inmates acquire professional skills to support themselves post-release. The inmates put in a week of hard work to meet the demand.

