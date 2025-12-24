Prison Bakery's Sweet Success: Baking Behind Bars

A bakery run by inmates at Thane Central Prison has experienced a surge in popularity, particularly during the festive season, an official confirmed on Wednesday.

The bakery generated Rs 9,05,487 in sales, predominantly from orders across multiple prisons, including Mumbai Central, Taloja, Byculla, and Kalyan's Adharwadi prisons. They sold 29,279 cupcakes at Rs 15 each and 2,507 half-kilo sponge cakes for Rs 186 each.

According to a jail official, the goal of the bakery is to help inmates acquire professional skills to support themselves post-release. The inmates put in a week of hard work to meet the demand.