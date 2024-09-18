Left Menu

IYDF and Gravigo Bring Hope to Bal Niketan Orphanage

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Gravigo collaborated on a charity event at Bal Niketan Orphanage in Panchkula, Haryana. They provided essential supplies and engaged children in joyful activities. The event emphasized community support, combining education and material aid, ultimately benefiting 28 children with vital resources and positive interactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:11 IST
IYDF and Gravigo Bring Hope to Bal Niketan Orphanage
IYDF and Gravigo Bring Warmth and Support to Orphanage Children in Panchkula. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Gravigo to host a significant charity event at Bal Niketan Orphanage in Panchkula, Haryana. The initiative aimed to provide essential supplies and emotional support to the children, enriching their lives with much-needed stationery and daily necessities, while also creating a warm and caring environment through interactive activities.

IYDF's long-standing mission to uplift vulnerable communities was evident in this collaboration, focusing on education and material aid to foster the development of underprivileged children. V Preeti, the event organizer, led a team of volunteers to spend a heartwarming day with the 28 children at the orphanage, witnessing their active participation and genuine smiles.

Gravigo's generous donations included educational supplies like glitter paper, pens, notebooks, and essential living items such as food staples and hygiene products. These contributions addressed the children's dual needs of life and learning, significantly easing the orphanage's resource challenges. Volunteers engaged the children in various interactive games, fostering a warm connection and making them feel the support of the community.

The volunteers, including V Preeti, Pooja Rani, Naitik Kapoor, Abhishake Tomer, and Sunit Saidha, played a pivotal role in distributing supplies and organizing activities that brought joy and educational benefits to the children. The event, held at the welcoming Bal Niketan Orphanage, provided substantial relief and support. The children participated eagerly in activities such as riddles, the statue game, poetry recitation, and storytelling, creating a lively and positive atmosphere.

Reflecting on the event, the volunteers expressed their fulfillment and joy in helping others. The initiative showcased IYDF and Gravigo's commitment to supporting vulnerable children and highlighted the importance of corporate social responsibility. Looking ahead, IYDF plans to continue collaborations that bring support and opportunities to more children in need, lighting the flames of hope for their futures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024