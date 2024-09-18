IYDF and Gravigo Bring Hope to Bal Niketan Orphanage

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Gravigo to host a significant charity event at Bal Niketan Orphanage in Panchkula, Haryana. The initiative aimed to provide essential supplies and emotional support to the children, enriching their lives with much-needed stationery and daily necessities, while also creating a warm and caring environment through interactive activities.

IYDF's long-standing mission to uplift vulnerable communities was evident in this collaboration, focusing on education and material aid to foster the development of underprivileged children. V Preeti, the event organizer, led a team of volunteers to spend a heartwarming day with the 28 children at the orphanage, witnessing their active participation and genuine smiles.

Gravigo's generous donations included educational supplies like glitter paper, pens, notebooks, and essential living items such as food staples and hygiene products. These contributions addressed the children's dual needs of life and learning, significantly easing the orphanage's resource challenges. Volunteers engaged the children in various interactive games, fostering a warm connection and making them feel the support of the community.

The volunteers, including V Preeti, Pooja Rani, Naitik Kapoor, Abhishake Tomer, and Sunit Saidha, played a pivotal role in distributing supplies and organizing activities that brought joy and educational benefits to the children. The event, held at the welcoming Bal Niketan Orphanage, provided substantial relief and support. The children participated eagerly in activities such as riddles, the statue game, poetry recitation, and storytelling, creating a lively and positive atmosphere.

Reflecting on the event, the volunteers expressed their fulfillment and joy in helping others. The initiative showcased IYDF and Gravigo's commitment to supporting vulnerable children and highlighted the importance of corporate social responsibility. Looking ahead, IYDF plans to continue collaborations that bring support and opportunities to more children in need, lighting the flames of hope for their futures.

