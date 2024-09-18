Left Menu

CEOs Discuss Harnessing Offshore Wind Energy in Gujarat at RE-INVEST 2024

A CEO Roundtable on offshore wind energy was held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, during the RE-INVEST 2024 event. This meeting saw key government officials, industry leaders, and international experts discuss strategies and partnerships to develop Gujarat's offshore wind energy potential, leveraging its extensive coastline and port infrastructure.

18-09-2024
RE-Invest 2024: CEO Roundtable delved into opportunities and challenges for Offshore Wind energy sector in Gujarat. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant event held at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre, Gandhinagar, leaders from the government and industry convened on September 17, 2024, to discuss the future of offshore wind energy in Gujarat. The CEO Roundtable, aligned with the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investors' Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST 2024), aimed to strategize on harnessing Gujarat's substantial offshore wind potential.

Chaired by Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), and moderated by Alp Gunesever from the Danish Energy Agency, the roundtable included key government officials and industry leaders. Discussions centered on leveraging Gujarat's 1,600 km coastline and port infrastructure to develop offshore wind projects. Notable milestones such as securing Viability Gap Funding for 500 MW of offshore wind projects and approval for 10 GW of offshore wind parks were highlighted.

Participants from prominent organizations like the Danish Energy Agency, Suzlon, and IIM-A emphasized the importance of detailed climate studies, site identification, and robust transmission infrastructure. The forum also discussed government incentives like the Rs. 7,453 crore Viability Gap Funding scheme, ISTS waivers, and enhanced port facilities to stimulate sector growth. Stakeholders underscored the need for skilled workforce and green financing to attract large-scale investments.

