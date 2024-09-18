Bulkcorp International Secures Rs. 10.77 Crore Export Order from Brazil's Packem SA

Bulkcorp International Limited, based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has secured an export order worth Rs. 10.77 Crore from Brazil's Packem SA. The contract involves the supply of high-quality Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBC) and signifies a major milestone in Bulkcorp's business expansion.

Established in 2009, Bulkcorp International Limited specializes in producing and distributing food-grade FIBC bags. The company offers a variety of customizable packaging solutions, including eight different types of FIBC bags and container liners. Their manufacturing facility in Changodar, Ahmedabad, is certified under the BRC Global Standard for Packaging and Packaging Materials, achieving a Grade A rating.

Bulkcorp boasts certifications such as ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018, alongside BRC certification. Their products serve diverse industries, including agriculture, chemicals, construction, food, pharmaceuticals, and mining. The company exports to several countries, including the USA, Canada, the UK, South Africa, and South Korea. The company, employing 195 people as of May 31, 2024, recently made a strong debut on the Indian stock market, with shares listed at a 24% premium on the NSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)