Left Menu

Bulkcorp International Secures Rs. 10.77 Crore Export Order from Brazil's Packem SA

Bulkcorp International Limited receives a Rs. 10.77 Crore export order from Packem SA, Brazil, showcasing its growth in delivering high-quality FIBC bags. Founded in 2009, Bulkcorp specializes in customizable packaging solutions and has a strong global presence, evident from their recent market debut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 18-09-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 17:20 IST
Bulkcorp International Secures Rs. 10.77 Crore Export Order from Brazil's Packem SA
Bulkcorp International Limited receives Export order of Rs 10.77 Crores. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bulkcorp International Limited, based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has secured an export order worth Rs. 10.77 Crore from Brazil's Packem SA. The contract involves the supply of high-quality Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBC) and signifies a major milestone in Bulkcorp's business expansion.

Established in 2009, Bulkcorp International Limited specializes in producing and distributing food-grade FIBC bags. The company offers a variety of customizable packaging solutions, including eight different types of FIBC bags and container liners. Their manufacturing facility in Changodar, Ahmedabad, is certified under the BRC Global Standard for Packaging and Packaging Materials, achieving a Grade A rating.

Bulkcorp boasts certifications such as ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018, alongside BRC certification. Their products serve diverse industries, including agriculture, chemicals, construction, food, pharmaceuticals, and mining. The company exports to several countries, including the USA, Canada, the UK, South Africa, and South Korea. The company, employing 195 people as of May 31, 2024, recently made a strong debut on the Indian stock market, with shares listed at a 24% premium on the NSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024