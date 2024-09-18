Top Business Stories: PM-AASHA Scheme Continuation, Fertiliser Subsidy and More

The government has approved the continuation of the PM-AASHA scheme, allocating Rs 35,000 crore to ensure better prices for farmers and control essential commodities' price volatility.

Additionally, a subsidy of Rs 24,475 crore on phosphatic and potassic fertilisers for the 2024-25 rabi season was sanctioned. This will help maintain affordable crop nutrient supply for farmers.

Net direct tax collection rose by 16.12% to over Rs 9.95 lakh crore, reflecting robust tax mop-up so far this fiscal year, while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that India is poised to maintain its fast-paced economic growth globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)