Left Menu

Top Business Stories: PM-AASHA Scheme Continuation, Fertiliser Subsidy and More

The government continues PM-AASHA scheme with an Rs 35,000 crore outlay, approves Rs 24,475 crore subsidy for P&K fertilisers, tax collection rises by 16%, and India stands out in global growth. Sensex and Nifty see profit booking and other significant business updates include NITI Aayog's economic forecast and developments in the Sahara Group refunds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 20:35 IST
Top Business Stories: PM-AASHA Scheme Continuation, Fertiliser Subsidy and More
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has approved the continuation of the PM-AASHA scheme, allocating Rs 35,000 crore to ensure better prices for farmers and control essential commodities' price volatility.

Additionally, a subsidy of Rs 24,475 crore on phosphatic and potassic fertilisers for the 2024-25 rabi season was sanctioned. This will help maintain affordable crop nutrient supply for farmers.

Net direct tax collection rose by 16.12% to over Rs 9.95 lakh crore, reflecting robust tax mop-up so far this fiscal year, while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that India is poised to maintain its fast-paced economic growth globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024