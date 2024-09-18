Top Business Stories: PM-AASHA Scheme Continuation, Fertiliser Subsidy and More
The government continues PM-AASHA scheme with an Rs 35,000 crore outlay, approves Rs 24,475 crore subsidy for P&K fertilisers, tax collection rises by 16%, and India stands out in global growth. Sensex and Nifty see profit booking and other significant business updates include NITI Aayog's economic forecast and developments in the Sahara Group refunds.
The government has approved the continuation of the PM-AASHA scheme, allocating Rs 35,000 crore to ensure better prices for farmers and control essential commodities' price volatility.
Additionally, a subsidy of Rs 24,475 crore on phosphatic and potassic fertilisers for the 2024-25 rabi season was sanctioned. This will help maintain affordable crop nutrient supply for farmers.
Net direct tax collection rose by 16.12% to over Rs 9.95 lakh crore, reflecting robust tax mop-up so far this fiscal year, while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that India is poised to maintain its fast-paced economic growth globally.
