CBRE Highlights India's Infrastructure Vulnerabilities and Necessity for Fortified Disaster Preparedness

CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd revealed on Wednesday that half of India's public infrastructure lacks adequate disaster planning and management. This stark warning came during a conference in the national capital, emphasizing the urgency to reinforce the country's public infrastructure to better withstand potential crises.

Highlighting the root causes, CBRE pointed to a significant uptick in natural and man-made disasters threatening India's economy, population, and long-term development. The Infrastructure Management Conference 2024, co-organized by CBRE and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), showcased the rising frequency of floods, extreme weather, and cyclones, attributing them to substantial infrastructure damage, loss of life, and disruption of livelihoods.

Further, CBRE identified man-made risks like industrial accidents, cyberattacks, and public health emergencies as escalating challenges. Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO of CBRE for India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, remarked, 'Inadequate risk management is a primary cause of the infrastructure challenges, leading to financial losses, hindering GDP growth, and adversely affecting reputation and society.'

'As India progresses towards its next growth milestone, propelled by a resilient economy and significant infrastructural development, it is vital to adopt proactive, innovative measures for a sustainable future,' Magazine added. The situation is exacerbated by demographic shifts, unplanned urbanization, high-risk area developments, environmental degradation, climate change, and geological hazards.

Moreover, the conference explored the role of Smart Facilities Management in preventing equipment failures and optimizing resources through state-of-the-art technologies and innovations. IoT sensors, AI-driven analytics, and machine learning were cited as tools to enhance the performance of real estate assets.

Rajesh Pandit, Managing Director for CBRE's Global Workplace Solutions and Property Management in India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, stated, 'By focusing on sustainability and disaster preparedness, we are delivering tailored solutions that address current infrastructure needs. Our experts ensure the smooth and efficient operation of public infrastructure. Through maintaining and strategic planning, we aim to maximize asset value and establish a future-ready foundation.'

(With inputs from agencies.)