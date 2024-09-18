Train Derailment Disrupts Coal Supply to Suratgarh Power Plant

Twenty-five wagons of a goods train transporting coal to the Suratgarh power plant derailed near Vrindavan on Wednesday, according to senior railway officials.

Tej Prakash Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager of the Agra Division, confirmed that the derailment interrupted traffic on three railway lines.

While the derailment causes remain unclear and no injuries were reported, railway staff are actively working to clear the obstructed routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)