Train Derailment Disrupts Coal Supply to Suratgarh Power Plant
A goods train carrying coal to the Suratgarh power plant derailed near Vrindavan, disrupting rail traffic on three lines. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the derailment remains unknown. Railway staff are working to clear the obstruction.
Updated: 18-09-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 23:56 IST
Twenty-five wagons of a goods train transporting coal to the Suratgarh power plant derailed near Vrindavan on Wednesday, according to senior railway officials.
Tej Prakash Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager of the Agra Division, confirmed that the derailment interrupted traffic on three railway lines.
While the derailment causes remain unclear and no injuries were reported, railway staff are actively working to clear the obstructed routes.
