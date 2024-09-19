IYDF & Dental Perk Bring Joy to Angel Orphanage with Charity Event

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Dental Perk Multi-speciality Dental and Implant Centre held a charity event at the Angel Orphanage in Bangalore on September 19. The initiative was designed not only to provide essential supplies to the children but also to bring joy through interactive games.

IYDF has been committed to aiding underprivileged children, focusing on educational development. Spearheaded by Dr. S. Sathish Kumaran, Dental Perk played a crucial role. Along with his team, including Dr. D. Krishna Kumar and Dr. S. Karthi Krishna, Dr. Kumaran partook in delivering both material and emotional support to the children. Volunteers donated supplies and engaged the children in activities, fostering an atmosphere of care and laughter.

Dental Perk brought 30 litres of Gold Winner cooking oil, 90 kilograms of Bullet rice, 20 kilograms of Wheel detergent, and various other essential supplies to the orphanage. Each child received a stationery set to support their educational needs. These provisions helped alleviate the orphanage's material burdens and enriched the children's daily lives.

The event location, Angel Orphanage, situated at No 13, Angels Orphanage Anatha Ashram Compound, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560051, has long been a home for orphans in Bangalore. Stalin, the head of the orphanage, expressed his gratitude to IYDF and Dental Perk, emphasizing the positive impact of their support on the children's lives.

Interactive activities included games like a paper cup smash and a mini football match, providing joy and relaxation for the children. Volunteers engaged in one-on-one interactions, learning about the children's lives and offering encouragement, boosting their confidence and team spirit.

Reflecting on the event, Dr. S. Sathish Kumaran shared the profound experience of helping the children, which renewed his sense of purpose. Volunteers expressed fulfillment from serving others, underscoring the importance of social responsibility. The event illuminated how small actions could significantly impact the children's lives.

The charity event aimed to instill hope and confidence in the children, while IYDF plans to continue collaborating with organizations globally to support more underprivileged children. Such initiatives foster environments where every child can grow up loved and hopeful for a brighter future.

(With inputs from agencies.)