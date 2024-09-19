Kauvery Hospitals Pioneers in Digital Healthcare, Achieves Platinum Rating

VMPL Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 19: The demand for healthcare services at home has surged in the post-pandemic era, pushing the sector towards digitization. Traditionally slow in adopting digital tech, the healthcare sector is now embracing this shift, moving away from bulky paper records to digital solutions.

A significant milestone in this transformation is the National Accreditation Board of Hospitals' new assessment of digital health practices. This evaluation considers 180 parameters ranging from digital access to care and patient data security to procurement and HR processes. Hospitals are rated on a scale of Silver to Platinum based on these criteria. The Kauvery Hospital group, leaders in digital healthcare, has been notably recognized, with their Chennai (Alwarpet) and Tennur - Trichy branches among the first 50 hospitals in India to participate in the assessment. Notably, Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet Chennai earned the first Platinum rating among private hospitals in Chennai, while the Tennur branch in Trichy achieved the same accolade as the first in a tier-2 town in Tamil Nadu.

Dr. S. Manivannan, Founder & Managing Director of the Kauvery Hospital group, stated, "This rating affirms our efforts in digitizing healthcare, enhancing convenience and quality for patients and healthcare providers. Although there's a long road ahead towards full digitization, this recognition validates our progress and direction." The recognition highlights Kauvery Hospital's robust digital infrastructure which supports doctors and nurses, ensuring continuity of care, offers personalized digital patient experiences, and provides real-time insights for operational improvement.

Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder & Executive Director, added, "Our focus has been on impactful digital projects, and this Platinum rating reflects our successful initiatives. We are committed to continuing this journey, aiming to deliver tangible benefits to patients through our digital advancements."

