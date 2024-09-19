Left Menu

India Set to Become World's Third-Largest Economy by 2031, S&P Global Reports

S&P Global's report projects India to be the third-largest economy by fiscal 2030-31, driven by a 6.7% growth rate. Key measures suggested include continued reforms, infrastructure development, and leveraging technology like AI. The IMF also raised growth projections to 7% for 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:09 IST
India Set to Become World's Third-Largest Economy by 2031, S&P Global Reports
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is poised to become the third-largest economy by fiscal year 2030-31, according to a report by credit rating agency S&P Global titled 'India Forward Emerging Perspectives.' The report cites a robust projected annual growth rate of 6.7% as the driving factor behind this surge.

The report stresses that sustained reforms are crucial for India's economic momentum. Recommendations include improving business transactions and logistics, boosting private sector investment, and reducing reliance on public capital. S&P Global also foresees a dynamic and competitive Indian equity market, bolstered by strong growth prospects and improved regulation.

Foreign inflows into Indian government bonds have surged since India joined major emerging market indexes, a trend expected to continue. The agency advises India to further develop its infrastructure and geopolitical strategies, particularly to maximize trade benefits along its extensive coastline.

According to the report, strong port infrastructure is essential to handle rising exports and bulk commodity imports, as about 90% of India's trade is maritime. It also highlights the need to address rising domestic energy demands through sustainable technologies, including renewables and low-emission fuels, balancing energy security with energy transition plans.

The report emphasizes that advancements in agriculture will rely on new technologies and policies to enhance infrastructure and productivity. Addressing critical issues such as irrigation, storage, and supply distribution is paramount for ensuring food security and economic stability. The use of AI is projected to significantly boost economic growth, offering opportunities for public-private partnerships to emulate the success of India's digital infrastructure endeavors.

India's GDP grew by an impressive 8.2% during the fiscal year 2023-24, making it the fastest-growing major economy. According to official data, the economy expanded by 7.2% in 2022-23 and 8.7% in 2021-22. Many global ratings agencies and multilateral organizations have revised their growth forecasts for India upward. In July, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised India's growth projections for 2024 from 6.8% to 7%, underscoring the country's status as the fastest-growing economy among emerging markets and developing economies.

The IMF initially projected a growth rate of 6.5% for 2024, revising it to 6.8% and eventually 7%. The institution attributes this upward revision to robust domestic demand and a rising working-age population, solidifying India's growth trajectory. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024