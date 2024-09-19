Jindal India’s Major Expansion Plan: Rs 1,500 Crore Investment for Enhanced Production
Jindal India, a key player in the downstream steel industry, has announced a significant investment of Rs 1,500 crore to boost its annual production capacity from 1 million to 1.6 million tonnes. This expansion, focusing on coated flat products, pipes, and crash barriers, aims to be completed by FY 2025-26.
Jindal India, a downstream steel player, on Thursday announced a substantial investment of Rs 1,500 crore aimed at increasing its annual production capacity to 1.6 million tonnes.
The expansion, which will focus on the production of coated flat products, pipes, and crash barriers, marks a strategic growth initiative, the company stated.
According to the announcement, ''Jindal India is committed to a capex expenditure exceeding Rs 1,500 crore to achieve a strategic capacity expansion of 0.6 Million MT, signifying a 60 percent increase from its existing capacity of 1 million metric tonnes per annum,'' it said.
The project is expected to be completed by the financial year 2025-26, with production anticipated to begin within the ongoing fiscal year.
Jindal India is also dedicated to the rapid expansion of the nation's highway infrastructure, emphasizing critical safety components such as crash barriers, which have been a significant area of value addition for the company, a spokesperson mentioned.
Part of the B C Jindal Group, Jindal India Limited specializes in manufacturing colour-coated and galvanized steel sheets and coils, cold rolled steel, and electric resistance welding (ERW) galvanized products, among others.
