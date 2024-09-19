Piramal Foundation Shines at Juliet E. Shield Symposium: Compassion-Driven Initiatives in Focus

Decatur, Georgia (NewsVoir) — In a striking demonstration of its dedication to fostering positive change, the Piramal Foundation took the spotlight at the 5th Annual Juliet E. Shield Symposium in the United States. The event, held in early September and hosted by Emory University's Center for Contemplative Science and Compassion-Based Ethics, served as a global platform for the foundation to share its pioneering compassion-driven initiatives aimed at transforming India's education and health sectors.

Distinguished team members from the Piramal Foundation, including Monal Jayaram, Anshu Dubey, and Kartik Varma, participated in the symposium, showcasing innovative approaches to building resilient communities. They highlighted the significant impact of the foundation's efforts within India's public systems. Presentations focused on fostering empathy and compassion in education and healthcare, demonstrating the transformative power of these values in reshaping public systems and nurturing a healthier, more empathetic society.

One key initiative discussed was the 7-state SEE Learning scale-up, aimed at integrating compassion into educational settings to enhance student learning and resilience. Another highlight was the compassionate leadership initiative at Sitamarhi District Hospital, which benefits over 100,000 health workers across Bihar by building a framework of compassionate care. 'The symposium facilitated invaluable exchanges with global leaders and scholars,' said Monal Jayaram, 'deepening our understanding of how a systems-thinking approach to compassion can address fundamental challenges in public systems.'

Piramal School of Leadership (PSL) is committed to leadership development through personal transformation in public systems. Designed for government sector middle managers and senior leaders, PSL operates across four schools: School of Education and Systems Change, School of Climate and Sustainability, School of Health, and School of Inclusion. Aligned with national priorities, PSL emphasizes 'Sewa Bhaav' and innovation to tackle complex challenges in public systems. Through rigorous training and strategic partnerships, PSL empowers leaders to drive meaningful change.

(With inputs from agencies.)