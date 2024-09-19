Left Menu

US Jobless Claims Drop to Four-Month Low Indicating Economic Resilience

The number of Americans filing new unemployment benefit applications hit a four-month low, indicating strong job growth in September. The latest Labor Department report also emphasizes the U.S. economy's continued expansion, backed by a recent Federal Reserve interest rate cut intended to sustain low unemployment rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 19:25 IST
US Jobless Claims Drop to Four-Month Low Indicating Economic Resilience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits last week dropped to a four-month low, pointing toward buoyant job growth in September and confirming that the economy continued to expand in the third quarter.

The Labor Department's weekly jobless claims report, considered the most timely data on the economy's health, also revealed that unemployment rolls shrunk to levels last seen in early June. On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank slashed interest rates by 50 basis points, a first since 2020, indicating policymakers' commitment to maintaining a low unemployment rate. Chief economist Carl Weinberg of High Frequency Economics remarked, "These hard numbers confirm the message delivered by Fed Chair Powell yesterday."

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped by 12,000 to a seasonally adjusted 219,000 for the week ending Sept. 14, the lowest since mid-May. Despite notable rises in states like California, Texas, and New York, where claims increased by 6,436, unadjusted claims saw an increase, offset by a decrease of 2,055 in Massachusetts. Overall, layoffs remain low, helping to prop up the economy through solid consumer spending. Economic growth estimates for the third quarter are around a 3.0% annualized rate, consistent with the second quarter's pace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024