Blue Ocean Corporation Honored with ASCM Award of Excellence in Learning and Development

Blue Ocean Corporation, a leader in consulting and training, has received the ASCM Award of Excellence in Learning and Development for 2024. The award recognizes their impact on the global supply chain industry, including significant improvements in productivity and operational efficiency. The award was received during ASCM CONNECT 2024 in Austin, Texas.

New Delhi [India], September 20: Blue Ocean Corporation, a distinguished name in consulting and training, has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Award of Excellence in Learning and Development by the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM).

The recognition was presented at the ASCM CONNECT 2024 event held in Austin, Texas, highlighting Blue Ocean's substantial contributions to the global supply chain industry. This esteemed accolade places Blue Ocean Corporation among elite firms like Boeing, GE, and Hewlett-Packard.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Sathya Menon, Group CEO of Blue Ocean Corporation, emphasized the transformative impact the organization has had on global supply chains, driving productivity, efficiency, and collaboration. Blue Ocean's educational initiatives have enabled professionals worldwide to overcome complex supply chain challenges, fostering a forward-thinking ecosystem.

