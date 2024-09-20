Patel Engineering Secures Rs 240 Crore Hydropower Project in Sikkim

Patel Engineering announced on Friday that it has secured an order worth Rs 240 crore from NHPC for a hydropower project in Sikkim.

The contract entails converting a diversion tunnel into a tunnel spillway arrangement, with the project scheduled to be completed in 18 months, according to the company's exchange filing.

"NHPC Ltd has declared Patel Engineering as L1 for a Rs 240.02 crore contract for the works involving modification of diversion tunnel into tunnel spillway arrangement – Civil and Hydro Mechanical works for Package 6 - TEESTA-V Power Station, SIKKIM," stated the filing.

Patel Engineering has established a strong reputation in areas such as irrigation, tunnels, and underground works for hydroelectric and dam projects, boasting completion of over 85 dams, 40 hydroelectric projects, and more than 300 km of tunneling.

