Orient Electric Launches Stella Neo MCBs to Boost Electrical Safety

New Delhi, India—Orient Electric Limited, a part of the diversified USD 3 billion CK Birla Group, has unveiled its new Stella Neo range of miniature circuit breakers (MCBs). Targeted at the mass premium segment, these MCBs emphasize safety, ease of installation, durability, and high performance. This launch aligns with the company's strategy to strengthen its footprint in India's fast-growing low-voltage switchgear market.

Ravindra Singh Negi, MD and CEO of Orient Electric, emphasized their commitment to top-quality switchgear products designed to meet Indian electrical safety standards. The Stella Neo MCBs feature advanced technology to enhance both safety and performance. To support this expansion, the company has introduced a new production line at its Noida plant, equipped with automatic calibration and verification systems.

The Stella Neo MCBs offer advanced features such as a high short circuit breaking capacity of 10,000A, a 13-plate arc extinguishing device, and side channel ventilation to prevent nuisance tripping. The Din rail clip design further facilitates safer and time-efficient installations. With varied configurations to meet diverse needs, these MCBs reaffirm Orient Electric's status as a trusted brand in consumer electrical products.

