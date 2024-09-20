Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences Hosts Innovative 24-Hour Hackathon

Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences in Indore recently concluded an exhilarating 24-hour hackathon, showcasing the innovative capabilities of its students. The event saw participation from 28 teams representing diverse departments such as B. Tech CSIT, SME, B. Sc DS, BBA BFSI, and DMM, all striving to develop cutting-edge solutions to real-world problems.

Participants worked in an intense, collaborative setting, selecting issues from the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) Portal and toiling non-stop to devise impactful solutions. Projects ranged from advanced technology implementations to practical applications addressing urgent challenges. The hackathon's rigorous assessment process featured two evaluation rounds. The first round, an internal assessment, was led by an esteemed jury comprising Dr. Durgesh Mishra, Brig A. Shridhar, Dr. Vaishali Joshi, and Dr. Ankit Jain. The final evaluation involved an external jury with notable experts like Vikas Choudhary and Ram Chug.

Four standout teams were acknowledged for their remarkable solutions. Team Error_404 enhanced permanently shadowed regions of lunar craters using data from Chandrayaan-2. CyberVanguard developed a live location tracking system, Vidya.ai designed a Smart Competency Diagnostic and Candidate Profile Score Calculator, and GEEKS created innovative analytics for women's safety. These leading projects will be uploaded to the SIH Portal for further evaluation and potential implementation.

The hackathon also saw participation from teams like Web-heads, CodeZords, Jarvis, Tech Titans, Hackathoners, Hackhavoc, and WomenRise, each contributing unique and innovative solutions. Organized by the student committee under the Institution's Innovation Council (IIC) and led by Dr. Neha Gupta, the event successfully fostered creativity, collaboration, and practical problem-solving.

