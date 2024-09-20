Border Standoff: Truck Movements Halted amidst Jharkhand-West Bengal Dispute

Thousands of trucks are currently stranded along NH-2 and NH-4 near the Jharkhand-West Bengal border due to alleged restrictions imposed by the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government. Officials confirmed on Friday that the entry of heavy vehicles from Jharkhand has been limited, causing significant commercial disruptions.

Reports indicate that trucks, mainly from Jharkhand and Maharashtra, were stopped at the Dibudih check-post in West Bengal. Dhanbad deputy commissioner Madhvi Mishra stated that they have informed higher authorities, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and that government-level negotiations are ongoing to resolve the situation.

The restrictions are reportedly a protest by West Bengal against the continuous release of water from Maithon and Panchet dams, managed by the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC). This release, under the Central Water Commission's directive, has caused flooding in parts of West Bengal. The stoppage has led to sharp criticism from Jharkhand's political figures, adding further tension to the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)