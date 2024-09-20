Left Menu

FTSE 100 Sees Biggest Weekly Fall in Seven Weeks Amid Retail Sales Surge

The UK's FTSE 100 index saw a significant decline on Friday, marking its steepest weekly fall in seven weeks. Hotter-than-expected retail sales data and a rising British pound contributed to the downward trend. Major sectors experienced declines, with particularly heavy losses in personal goods and midcap indexes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 21:25 IST
FTSE 100 Sees Biggest Weekly Fall in Seven Weeks Amid Retail Sales Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK's benchmark FTSE 100 stock index slipped on Friday, registering weekly declines, after hotter-than-expected retail sales data from the economy, while a rise in the British pound pressured export-oriented companies.

The FTSE 100 fell 1.2%, while the more domestically-focussed midcap index lost 1.6%. Both indexes marked weekly losses and their biggest one-day fall in almost seven weeks. British retail sales rose by a stronger-than-expected 1% in August, beating forecasts for a monthly rise of 0.4% and growth in July was revised up, data showed.

The data provided an extra boost to the pound's upbeat trend, which has risen to its highest level against the dollar since 2022 this week after the Federal Reserve cut rates by 50 basis points, while the Bank of England kept rates on hold at its meeting on Thursday. Friday's declines were broad based, with all major sector indexes trading in the red, led by a 5% drop in the personal goods index.

Burberry lost 3.5% after brokerage Jefferies cut its rating on the stock to underperform from neutral, citing continued difficulties for the luxury goods sector. Further dragging the personal goods index, Dr Martens slumped over 19% after a block trade was priced at 57.85 pence per share, lower than its last close of 64.10 pence.

Private investment company Bridgepoint Group lost 11.4% on the news of shareholder share sale at a possible discount. Precious metal miners were the only outliers, gaining 0.2% after gold prices soared above the $2,600 level for the first time, extending a rally boosted by bets for further U.S. interest rate cuts, and tensions in the Middle East.

UK stocks continue to lag both U.S. and euro zone equities this year, with both the Fed and European Central Bank expected to ease rates faster than the BoE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024