UK Indexes Surge Amidst Bank of England Decision

UK stock indexes reached a one-week high as the Bank of England decided to keep interest rates steady, leading to a positive market reaction. The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 both closed 1.2% higher, reflecting investor confidence in the central bank's decision to halt the sale of long-dated gilts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 21:49 IST
UK Indexes Surge Amidst Bank of England Decision
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In a significant move that buoyed investor sentiment, the UK's leading stock indexes soared to their highest levels in over a week on Thursday. This rally came in response to the Bank of England's decision to maintain interest rates and stop selling long-term government bonds.

The FTSE 100, a key indicator of blue-chip stocks, rose by 1.2%, closing at 10,816.14 points, while the midcap FTSE 250 mirrored this climb, finishing at 24,352.14 points. Investors appeared to welcome the central bank's steady approach amidst ongoing economic uncertainties.

The Bank of England's announcements underline its strategy to stabilize financial markets, as it faces complex economic challenges ahead. Analysts and investors will now closely monitor future policy signals to gauge potential market directions.

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