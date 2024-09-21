U.S. Stocks Face Volatility Amid Economic Data and Political Uncertainty

A roaring rally in U.S. stocks faces a critical test in the coming weeks, fraught with economic data, political uncertainty, and corporate earnings tests, making this one of the year's most volatile periods for equities.

Earlier this week, the S&P 500 reached a two-month high after the Federal Reserve announced a substantial 50-basis point rate cut, marking the first U.S. monetary easing cycle since 2020. Though the S&P 500 has gained 19% year-to-date, September remains historically the weakest month for stocks, exposing the index to potential market swings until the upcoming Nov 5 election.

"We're entering a period of less favorable seasonality," said Angelo Kourkafas, senior investment strategist at Edward Jones. Despite the excitement surrounding the new rate-cutting cycle, challenges persist. Historical data indicates that the latter half of September is generally the weakest two-week period for the S&P 500, with volatility trends set to rise further in October, influenced by the presidential election race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Amidst this backdrop, investors seek economic indicators to affirm a "soft landing" where inflation moderates without significantly hampering growth. Upcoming data releases on manufacturing, consumer confidence, and the closely-watched U.S. jobs report may sway market sentiment. Furthermore, the S&P 500's elevated valuations place added pressure on corporate earnings to maintain stock performance ahead of the third-quarter reporting season next month.

