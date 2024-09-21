Left Menu

Surat's Viral Desai Champions Eco-Drive 'Tree Ganesha' During Ganesh Chaturthi

Viral Desai, known as the Greenman of Surat, transforms Ganesh Chaturthi into an environmental awareness campaign called 'Tree Ganesha.' The initiative involves 10,000 students in a drive called 'Satyagraha Against Pollution and Climate Change.' This year's theme emphasizes creating urban forests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 21-09-2024 11:21 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 11:21 IST
Surat's Viral Desai Champions Eco-Drive 'Tree Ganesha' During Ganesh Chaturthi
Environmentalist Turns Ganesh Chaturthi into a 10-Day Awareness Drive. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Viral Desai, popularly known as the Greenman of Surat, has redefined Ganesh Chaturthi as an environmental awareness initiative termed 'Tree Ganesha.' Each year, the campaign involves around 10,000 students from various schools and colleges in a movement called 'Satyagraha Against Pollution and Climate Change.'

The primary objective of the drive is to educate young minds on the importance of environmental conservation and sustainable practices. As part of this initiative, every student receives a sapling. 'Tree Ganesha' consistently introduces new and engaging themes to keep its message relevant. This year's theme, 'Let's Create Urban Forests,' underscores the necessity for green spaces in urban settings. The campaign has garnered substantial backing from multiple government agencies, including the Surat Police, Gujarat Forest Department, and Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB).

By promoting tree planting and eco-friendly habits, 'Tree Ganesha' sets a positive precedent for others to emulate. Through this innovative approach, Viral Desai merges the spiritual essence of Ganesh Chaturthi with the critical need for environmental conservation, thereby nurturing a generation of eco-aware individuals committed to a sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024