Surat's Viral Desai Champions Eco-Drive 'Tree Ganesha' During Ganesh Chaturthi

Viral Desai, popularly known as the Greenman of Surat, has redefined Ganesh Chaturthi as an environmental awareness initiative termed 'Tree Ganesha.' Each year, the campaign involves around 10,000 students from various schools and colleges in a movement called 'Satyagraha Against Pollution and Climate Change.'

The primary objective of the drive is to educate young minds on the importance of environmental conservation and sustainable practices. As part of this initiative, every student receives a sapling. 'Tree Ganesha' consistently introduces new and engaging themes to keep its message relevant. This year's theme, 'Let's Create Urban Forests,' underscores the necessity for green spaces in urban settings. The campaign has garnered substantial backing from multiple government agencies, including the Surat Police, Gujarat Forest Department, and Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB).

By promoting tree planting and eco-friendly habits, 'Tree Ganesha' sets a positive precedent for others to emulate. Through this innovative approach, Viral Desai merges the spiritual essence of Ganesh Chaturthi with the critical need for environmental conservation, thereby nurturing a generation of eco-aware individuals committed to a sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)