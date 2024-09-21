IYDF and RN Fruits Host Charitable Event for Underprivileged Children in Mumbai

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with RN Fruits, successfully conducted a charitable event near Pitamah Ramji Nagar in Ghatkopar West, Mumbai. The event targeted the children of Shivneri Seva Mandal Home, providing 50 children with educational supplies, food, and sports equipment.

Acts of Kindness, Changing Futures: Initiated by Satish Ramniwas Gupta, the event saw the participation of a dedicated team of volunteers, including Prashant Moknath, Ganesh Jadhav, Santosh More, Babban Jadhav, Yash Waghmare, Shailesh Jamadar, Akash Vishwakarma, Sunil Yadav, Kiran Sonkamble, Padmakar Kamble, Rameshwar Kalate, and Karan Jighe. They not only distributed supplies but also engaged the children in interactive activities, making the day enriching and joyful.

IYDF and RN Fruits provided a range of educational materials and food items such as books, stationery, juice, biscuits, and candies. They also supplied sports equipment including carrom boards, badminton rackets, cricket bats, and skipping ropes, offering more opportunities for physical activities. Event Highlights: Balancing Education and Play.

The children participated in a painting competition and a basketball game guided by the volunteers. These activities aimed to boost creativity, teamwork, and athletic skills. Manohar Shinde, head of Shivneri Seva Mandal, expressed gratitude to IYDF and RN Fruits, noting that their contributions have significantly supported the children's development.

Organizer's Reflections: Continuing to Spread Love and Hope. Satish Ramniwas Gupta shared his thoughts after the event: 'Organizing this humanitarian aid event has brought immense joy to me and my team. Seeing the smiles on these children's faces made all our efforts worthwhile. I hope to continue organizing similar events to help more children in need.'

Volunteers also echoed these sentiments, noting the fulfillment they felt from helping others. IYDF remains committed to supporting underprivileged children worldwide, highlighting its social responsibility. IYDF and RN Fruits' Commitment to Charity.

IYDF, as an international organization, focuses on youth development through education, employment, health, and social participation. Through this collaboration with RN Fruits, IYDF has provided tangible support and empowerment for the children of Shivneri Seva Mandal. RN Fruits pledged to continue its social welfare initiatives, collaborating with various partners to help underprivileged children.

Looking Forward: Joining Hands for a Brighter Future. This aid event is part of IYDF's ongoing efforts in social welfare. IYDF hopes the event's success will inspire more businesses and individuals to participate in charitable endeavors, addressing the needs of disadvantaged children for a brighter future.

