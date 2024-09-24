Boeing Union Vote Postponed Amidst Negotiation Standstill

Boeing's union members will not be casting their votes on the proposed offer this September 27th. This decision comes in the wake of Boeing's refusal to engage in further negotiation discussions, according to the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM).

The IAM has accused Boeing of presenting an offer that was not properly negotiated with union representatives. Union leaders assert that the proposal was 'thrown' at them without any prior discussion or consultation, exacerbating tensions between the two parties.

As a result, the union has decided to halt the voting process until a fair and negotiated agreement is on the table, delaying any potential resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)