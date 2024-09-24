Left Menu

Boeing Union Vote Postponed Amidst Negotiation Standstill

Boeing's union, IAM, has announced that there will be no vote on September 27th due to Boeing’s refusal to engage in further discussions. The union claims that Boeing's offer was presented without proper negotiation and consultation, leading to the current impasse.

Updated: 24-09-2024 06:40 IST
Boeing's union members will not be casting their votes on the proposed offer this September 27th. This decision comes in the wake of Boeing's refusal to engage in further negotiation discussions, according to the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM).

The IAM has accused Boeing of presenting an offer that was not properly negotiated with union representatives. Union leaders assert that the proposal was 'thrown' at them without any prior discussion or consultation, exacerbating tensions between the two parties.

As a result, the union has decided to halt the voting process until a fair and negotiated agreement is on the table, delaying any potential resolution.

